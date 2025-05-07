Ivanka Trump Appears Concerned As Security Team Member Scuffles With Man Who Got Too Close

US First Daughter Ivanka Trump was noticeably concerned as a security team member got into a scuffle with a man who got too close to her.

Videos by Suggest

According to the New York Post, the incident happened on Saturday, while President Trump’s eldest daughter was enjoying a night out in Miami with her husband, Jared Kushner.

As Ivanka and Jared exited the Carbone Beach venue, a man in tan shorts and a black t-shirt appeared to approach them. He was carrying a Manila folder while walking behind the couple.

However, a security guard, who appeared wearing a purple button-up shirt, stepped in between the couple and the man. Although the guard gently pushed him, the man didn’t stop and tried to approach the couple again. The guard then shoved the man firmly in the chest. The force of the shove made the man fly backwards.

Both Ivanka and Jared appeared concerned and briefly turned around to assess the situation. Their security then hurried them away from the scene.

The complete ordeal was recorded and posted on TikTok. “Don’t push Ivanka’s security or you will get flattered,” the TikTok user who posted the video wrote in the caption.

The Internet Reacts to Ivanka Trump’s Security Incident

Not long after the video was posted on TikTok, the platform’s users shared their thoughts about Ivanka Trump’s security incident.

“The audacity to think you can shove Secret Service,” one TikTokker wrote.

Another TikToker believed another scenario may have happened. “I’ve replayed it many times. The guy was walking, and the security guard rudely shoved him to the side. The guy reacted, and then the security guard pushed him. He could’ve hit his head really bad.”

A TikToker justified the incident by writing, “He was pacing them. That’s a huge potential threat. NEVER walk along with them, especially when they’re approaching their vehicle. This isn’t common sense.”