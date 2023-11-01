It’s Official! Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum Are Engaged

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are tying the knot!

Sources told People that the couple attended a Halloween party over the weekend, and Kravitz allegedly flashed her engagement ring while dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from Rosemary’s Baby.

Kravitz, 34, and Tatum, 43, have been dating since 2021 after they met during the casting process for Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island.

“He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other,” the one and only daughter of “Fly Away” singer Lenny Kravitz, told GQ in 2022.

According to the Roxxy actress, the two became very close on the set.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she said. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger,” she shared.

Kravitz also reflected on the first time she and Tatum had an outing together.

“You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

At the time, a source told People, “Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion. When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home.”

This wouldn’t be the first marriage for both stars. Tatum was with Jenna Dewan from 2009 until they announced their split in 2018. The two co-parent their 10-year-old daughter, Everly.

Kravitz married actor Karl Glusman in 2019, but they split up just 18 months later.

Congratulations to the two of them! We think everyone can agree that these two make a cute couple!