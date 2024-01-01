‘It’s Always Sunny’ Star Rob McElhenney Sickens Fans With Allergic Reaction Photo

Starting the new year roughly, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney caused quite a stir with his latest Instagram post.

In his latest Instagram post, McElhenney shared a snapshot of his face completely swollen due to an allergic reaction. “Aside from that slight allergic reaction to the nuts, 2023 was one of the best years of my life,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you to the people and places that made it possible. My life is full of love and joy because of you.”

Rob McElhenney also declared that he is so excited for 2024. “ I’ll stay away from the nuts.”

Among those who responded to the snapshot was Mindy Kaling, who wrote, “Rob this made me almost drop my phone. My son screamed.”

Other followers wondered how legit the photo was. “Somebody confirm that the first picture is real and not from some scene he was doing,” one follower stated. “That is insane.”

Another declared, “I can’t tell if that’s legit or makeup!”

Aside from the allergic reaction snapshot, Rob McElhenney also shared other photos featuring Prince Harry and Wrexham co-owner/actor Ryan Reynolds.

Rob McElhenney Recently Declared Being an Owner of Soccer Club Wrexham Has Been ‘One of the Great Joys’ of His Life

During his November 2023 interview with The Athletic, Rob McElhenney spoke about co-owning the soccer club, Wrexham.

“To watch people all over the world, but specifically people in the United States, find themselves in this small town in north Wales was really profound,” he explained. “The fact they then — which we were hoping they would do — transferred their interest and love for the people of Wrexham into love and interest for the football team has been one of the great joys and experiences of my life.”

Rob McElhenney also said that he and Reynolds have felt so welcomed into the Wrexham community. “From very early on, if not day one, the people of Wrexham were willing to see what we were all about. Curious, with open hearts. Throughout that entire process, we’ve felt nothing but the support of the community. And we just like to return that in any way we can.”

However, McElhenney admitted the beginning of the season didn’t go so well for the soccer club. “Not when you have your superstar striker [Paul Mullin], who the team is built around, suffers a punctured lung and broken ribs, meaning he can’t leave the United States and see his family.”

He went on to add that the emotional ride of soccer makes the sport so compelling. “It is a living organism. There is no end. There was a beginning; that was in 1864 [when Wrexham was formed], so we are right in the middle of the story.”