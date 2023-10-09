‘It Was Ok.’: Travis Kelce’s Mom Seems Unimpressed Hanging With Taylor Swift In Latest Interview

Taylor Swift? Big whoop! Travis Kelce’s mom didn’t have much to say about the pop-music icon in a recent interview.

Donna Kelce, mother of tight end for Kansa City Chiefs and Taylor Swift’s current heartthrob, Travis Kelce is finally speaking up about her feelings in the latest interview.

On last Friday’s episode of the Today Show, 70-year-old, Donna Kelce was asked to describe what it was like sitting with the famous pop-star and singer of “Look What You Made Me Do.”

When anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb inquired about the relationship between her son and Swift, Donna replied: “It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it.”

Donna continued: “It’s just one of those things where you know, obviously, everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Although she didn’t have much to say about their relationship, Donna seemed to be enjoying the game at the MetLife Stadium in the posts she shared on her Instagram page.

In fact, the two of them appeared to be hugging it out inside the VIP suite during the Chiefs vs New York Jets game on October 1.

We’re sure Donna has her reasons for being so tight lipped about her son’s personal life. The football player has since expressed his concerns about the excessive coverage of his relationship with Swift in a recent interview. Add in heavy criticism from his previous flings that went public as well as rumors surrounding his infidelity issues, and one would think that the media is doing anything to stir up even more drama than their needs to be.

In due time, much like anyone else establishing a new connection, Donna may feel inclined to share her perspectives on Swift as her relationship with her son deepens. In the meantime, we can admire her commitment to being present at her son’s games and being an amazing mother to them!