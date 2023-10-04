‘It Was Childish’: SZA Dishes On What It Was Like Dating Drake

Ever wondered what it’s like to date the incredibly talented and swoon-worthy Drake?

SZA’s perspective might make you reconsider.

In a Rolling Stone cover story, SZA (Solána Imani Rowe) reflected on the time she spent with Drake.

“We were really young,” SZA noted. “It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.” Drake was also somewhat open about his relationship with the contemporary R&B artist in 21 Savage’s 2020 song “Mr. Right Now”.

SZA’s responses have been brought to light three years ago to the very day that “Mr. Right Now” hit on Oct. 2020. Social media has been buzzing about it since then as they quickly pieced everything together.

In the most iconic and questionable line in the song, Drake raps, “Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait/ ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

In a casual X (formerly known as Twitter) post, SZA explains that technically she and Drake dated back in 2009.

“Anyone who was around during this time can confirm,” SZA, who had just turned 18 in November 2008, replied.

“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening,” the Grammy winner replied to her original post. “[It] was completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

In more concerning news, Drake is still being questioned by weary observers after news of his rather close relationship with actress Millie Bobby Brown surfaced two years ago. At the time she was only 14.

In an supposedly innocent display of affection gone wrong, the young British actress publicized their friendship. The news led to a dizzying feud of concerned and angry fans.

Brown was also very open with Access Hollywood. The Stranger Things lead actress shared a thought-provoking sentiment that she feels about Drake.

“I love him. I met him in Austrailia, and he’s honestly so fantastic and great friend and a great role model. We just texted each other every other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more!'”

Brown went on, “He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely gonna go and see him.”

From what sources can tell, SZA and Drake seem to be on good terms. The two just recently released their first collaboration, Slime You Out in September. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and will introduce Drake’s upcoming album, For All the Dogs which is set to release on October 6th.



When Brown told Access Hollywood that Drake “helps” her with advice “about boys,” it left some people raising eyebrows.

Regardless, SZA’s comments were independent of anyone’s guidance.

“That’s a good misconception,” she told Rolling Stone. “People be like, ‘Insecurity is her brand.’ It’s like, ‘No, bitch, I’m honest with how I feel about myself, but if I catch you saying that, it’s going to be different. I’ll still beat your ass over disrespecting me.”

We hear you loud and clear SZA.