‘It Ends With Us’ Star Claims Justin Baldoni ‘Harassed’ Her Over Subpoena Request Amid His Legal Battle With Blake Lively

A fellow It Ends With Us actress has accused her co-star Justin Baldoni of “harassing” her over a subpoena request amid his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively.

According to PEOPLE, Isabela Ferrer, who played the younger version of Lively’s character Lily in the film, recently asked the court to deny Baldoni’s subpoena request and impose sanctions on him. This was after the actor-director’s legal team filed a motion, claiming the actress was unreachable and unresponsive.

Court documents revealed that Lively served Ferrer a subpoena earlier this year for communications relevant to the situation. The actress filed her lawsuit against Baldoni in late 2024, accusing him of sexually harassing her. She also alleged Baldoni was part of a smear campaign against her.

After being served with the subpoena, Ferrer invoked an indemnification clause in her It Ends With Us contract with Baldoni’s Wayferer Studios at It Ends With Us, LLC, which required the production company to pay her legal fees.

In her latest request, Ferrer stated that It Ends, LLC has not honored its obligation. Her legal team then claimed that Wayfarer Studios agreed to “indemnify” the actress on the “serious condition” that she “confirm that she surrender control” of her response, which meant Ferrer wasn’t actually allowed to provide “documents that reveal the true facts.”

The Actress Says Justin Baldoni Started to Harass Her After She Submitted Relevant Communications in Response to Blake Lively’s Subpoena

After she submitted relevant It Ends With Us communications to Blake Lively’s legal team, Ferrer said Justin Baldoni and his lawyers have been “improperly attempting to exert control over” her. This included a subpoena of their own.

“Baldoni made no effort to tailor the subpoena towards the production of new or different materials,” Ferrer’s attorneys stated. “Demonstrating that the real aim of the Baldoni Subpoena, as well as the pending Motion, is to harass Ms. Ferrer.”

Ferrer’s legal team further claimed that Baldoni’s subpoena and motion are “transparent efforts to exert pressure” on the actress. The team then alleged that the delay in negotiating over Ferrer’s indemnity was a “transparent attempt to put financial pressure” on her.

“Ferrer sought reasonable extensions of time from Lively to respond to the Lively Subpoena until the indemnity issue was resolved.”

In his now-dismissed lawsuit against Lively, Baldoni accused the actress-producer of telling Ferrer to “shun” him in an “early attempt” to give fans the impression that he had committed an “egregious sin.”

Ferrer was among the It Ends With Us co-stars to unfollow Baldoni on social media last August. She also didn’t appear with him during the film’s promotions and premieres.