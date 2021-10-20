Is ‘The View’ Staff ‘Banned’ From Speaking To Meghan McCain? Here’s What Sources Are Saying

Are Meghan McCain‘s former co-workers banned from talking to her after her leaving her co-hosting position on The View? According to some sources, McCain’s new career ventures will result in her breaking ties with the rest of the staff on the daytime talk show. So, let’s see what’s really going on!

Producers Asking Host To Not Speak To McCain?

According to unnamed sources, Meghan McCain’s upcoming memoir, Bad Republican, and her new position at The Daily Mail has her former boss at The View, Brian Teta, fuming. The sources close to the former The View co-host said that Teta is paranoid about what information McCain may leak to The Daily Mail. More specifically, Teta doesn’t want McCain spilling secrets from her time on The View, and he’s willing to do anything to prevent that from happening.

The insiders leaked that Teta is attempting to ban The View staff members from ever talking to McCain again. “Brian has lost his mind. What does he think this is? A cult, where everyone has to listen to what he has to say?” the insider questioned. The unnamed View staff member continued, “We literally report into the news division. We’re being told not to talk to someone on the outside, who has different political views…who used to work with us.” The source added that despite Teta’s attempt to break staff members’ ties from McCain, “many” of them were “still in contact with her.”

Will ‘The View’ Staff Members Ever Talk To Meghan McCain Again?

So, is all of this really true? Is Teta preventing The View employees from speaking or getting in contact with McCain? According to a more reliable spokesperson for the show, it’s all fabrication. “This is not true. No one has been banned from talking to Meghan,” the show’s spokesperson assured. Instead, the show’s staff members are focusing on “the exciting season ahead.”

In fact, the spokesperson said everyone a part of The View is wishing “the best for Meghan in her next chapter. Additionally, a different insider claimed McCain was still pretty close with people at the show, pointing out she still uses the show’s stylist, Fran Taylor. The insider added that McCain “and Brian left on good terms” and that there was no bad blood between them. The final piece of evidence the source shed light on was the fact that McCain’s mom, Cindy McCain, recently co-hosted The View. “It was a warm reaction, and there’s nothing but warm thoughts for Meghan,” the source assured.