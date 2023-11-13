Real or Fake? Is Rihanna Really Pregnant With Her Third Child?

Rumors have been circulating that the Barbadian pop artist is pregnant again after recently having her second child.

Fans everywhere are confused after a recent social media post from an unknown origin announced that Rihanna, 35, confirmed she and rapper A$AP Rocky, 35, were expecting baby number three. Out of nowhere, dozens of other accounts kept re-sharing the same post without any credibility or sources to back it up.

However, it has since been determined that these claims are not only completely baseless and yet another example of “fake news” or deceptive content.

The Truth

No, Rihanna and A$SAP are not expecting a third child at this time. There haven’t been any official reports or announcements from either celebrity. Supposedly, the rumors emerged from AI generated videos and manipulated images that continue to spread the false news about the “Umbrella” singer.

Rihanna confirmed that she & Asap Rocky are expecting their 3rd Baby. pic.twitter.com/PXdjoJ4eKp — ༄Tp (@TweetByThapz) November 13, 2023

As you can see, the community note left under the tweet also points out that the image of Rihanna’s baby bump was from May 2023. In one of the deceptive videos, misleading visuals gave viewers the impression that Rihanna herself had confirmed the pregnancy. In the video, the caption read, “Rihanna admitted that she is pregnant again.”

The caption was overlaid on a photo of Rihanna with her family. Then, using AI (artificial intelligence), the creator asked “the singer” how many children she wanted to have.

“3. I am pregnant again,” a fabricated Rihanna voice responded.

Here’s an example of one deceptive video voiced over by AI.

While we hate to be the bearer of bad news, Rihanna is still thriving none the less.

She and Rocky have been head over heels and in a relationship since 2020. The couple share two sons, RZA and Riot, who are both just under one-year-old.

PHOTO: DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

In a Vogue interview from April 2022, the “Work” singer revealed that her first pregnancy was not planned at all.

“I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the heck says it has to be that way,” Rihanna said at the time. “I’m certainly not going to let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

In an Instagram post from June, the “Rude Boy” singer reposted an announcement about her being the first female artist to have 10 songs with over one billion Spotify streams according to The Independent.

The rumors appear to be yet another sad attempt at spreading false news to get the internet into a frenzy. We hope that this clarifies things.