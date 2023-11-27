Is Machine Gun Kelly Changing His Name?

Musician Colson Baker, known professionally as Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), has recently sparked speculation about a potential name change following a resurfaced clip where fans held a sign suggesting he drop “Machine Gun” from his stage name.

In the video shared on TikTok, Baker appeared puzzled when two fans displayed a sign reading “Change Your Name.” After seeking clarification, they explained their intent to eliminate “Machine Gun” from his moniker, expressing their wish to avoid glorifying firearms.

The crowd quickly echoed the sentiment, chanting “change your name,” prompting questions about whether Baker might indeed be considering such a transformation.

His recent Instagram post featured a cryptic caption, “machine,” accompanied by a photo of him holding a tennis shoe to his ear, hinting at potential contemplation about altering his stage identity. Similarly, on Twitter, he shared a snap from a GQ event, expressing a preference for being addressed as “Machine” next time, again using the term “machine” in his caption.

However, it turns out that the original video was from a year ago and involved a comedy duo named Chad and JT, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. They resurfaced the clip on TikTok after Baker’s recent statements at the GQ Men of the Year event, claiming it as proof that their prior suggestion had influenced his recent remarks.

Despite Baker’s posts seeming to lean into the narrative of a potential name change, Entertainment Weekly reports that he currently intends to maintain his full stage name. This stance seemingly contrasts with his recent statements, adding to the ambiguity of his actions on the red carpet.

MGK also had an awkward run-in with Martin Brundle at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

At present, Baker’s social media accounts continue to showcase the “machine” posts without any clarification. Whether he’s genuinely considering a change or simply playing along with the comedic duo’s narrative remains unclear, leaving fans speculating about the musician’s intentions.