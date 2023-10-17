Is ‘Little Mermaid’ Actress Pregnant? Why Fans Suspect Halle Bailey Is Expecting

Halle Bailey, star of Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action adaptation, has been at the center of rumors recently, with many of her followers speculating that she and her boyfriend, DDG, are expecting a baby. Fans have been closely scrutinizing her social media posts for any signs that may confirm the pregnancy, and they believe they have found some significant clues.

On Saturday, Halle took to her Instagram feed to share a series of stunning golden hour selfies. She appeared bundled up in a puffy cheetah-print coat with her hair neatly braided back from her face. Silver chain earrings adorned her ears, and her makeup accentuated her natural charm. In the first picture, she gave the camera a sultry look, followed by a soft smile in the second, and a kissy face in the third. The actress captioned her post with “golden hour” and added sparkly and black heart emojis.

However, it wasn’t the aesthetics of the photos that caught the attention of fans. Instead, they were intrigued by two distinct details. Many followers noted that Halle seemed to be “glowing,” and her nose appeared “puffy” in the images.

One commenter asserted that “the nose says it all,” receiving almost 600 likes in agreement. Another fan with firsthand experience commented, “Yes! She used to have a small button nose. I’ve been pregnant twice, that nose is a dead giveaway.” Several other fans echoed these observations, with one claiming that “pregnancy nose never fails.”

Additionally, fans pointed out that Halle had the unmistakable “pregnancy glow.” They emphasized her warm and radiant appearance in the photos, noting that she had been covering her stomach. This further fueled the pregnancy speculation, with fans leaving comments like “That pregnant glow hit different” and “Stop hiding that belly; we all know you’re pregnant.”

Halle Bailey has indeed been keeping her figure under wraps, opting for oversized clothing during appearances at star-studded events with her boyfriend, DDG.

Halle has mastered the art of distraction, as demonstrated by her ability to keep the pregnancy rumors alive while staying in the public eye. She previously appeared in a bright yellow trench coat with a plunging neckline, which she wore tied at the waist. While this bold fashion choice drew attention to her cleavage, it also cleverly concealed any potential baby bump. The singer completed her look with silver jewelry and a vibrant red lip shade.

Halle Bailey and DDG for Dolce&Gabbana yesterday in Milan! 💛🤍 pic.twitter.com/fcvuBbDHYo — ChloexHalle Discord (@cxhdiscord) September 25, 2023

Halle and her boyfriend DDG have been dating since January 2022, and their relationship has attracted significant attention from fans and the media. While the couple has yet to officially confirm the pregnancy, their fans are eagerly awaiting any updates or announcements.

Halle Bailey and DDG spotted in Santa Monica. Rumors are circulating that she is in fact pregnant 🙏🎉 pic.twitter.com/E95npKE8Uc — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 17, 2023

The excitement surrounding the possibility of Halle becoming a mother adds an intriguing layer to her blossoming career and life in the public eye.