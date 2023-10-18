Is Kris Jenner Offering Prince Harry And Meghan Markle A Place With The Kardashians?

Kris Jenner offered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a chance to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and the invitation seemed well-received.

Socialite and businesswoman Kris Jenner wants the royal family members to appear on her family’s television show.

A source told Heat Magazine, as reported by Indy100, “It meant a lot to Meghan when she heard about it, and reinforced what she’s felt for a while now – that the Kardashians are a very cool family who have been misjudged and mistreated a lot in the media, just like she and Harry have been.”

Additionally, the source claimed that Markle thinks there’s “no harm in teaming up to share expertise and see where it takes them.”

Markle’s interest in the project wouldn’t be her first dip into Hollywood stardom. The former actress previously starred in productions including Suits, Remember Me, and Horrible Bosses. An appearance on the long-running reality show KUWTK could potentially reignite Markle’s career and allow her to explore new horizons.

Life After Meghan And Harry’s Move Across The Pond

After Harry and Meghan had their first son, Archie, they shocked the world by announcing their departure from the royal family. In January 2020, the couple retreated to the United States and moved into a mansion in Montecito, California. Since moving, they currently live as a family of four after the birth of daughter Lillibet.

While Meghan and Harry have been absent from social media for over three years, the Duchess of Sussex is rumored to be returning.

Many of Markle’s fans suspect the Instagram handle @meghan belongs to her. The account has an impressive 128,000 followers, despite having never uploaded content.

One source told Daily Mail, “Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back.”

We’re certainly looking forward to Meghan’s potential return to social media, and are hoping we find her and Harry on KUWTK soon!