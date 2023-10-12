Is Julia Fox Trying To Replace Whoopi Goldberg On ‘The View’?

On Wednesday’s episode of The View, actress Julia Fox pushed for a permanent spot on the panel.

Fox, 33, appeared on a recent show episode during long-time host Whoopi Goldberg’s absence.

Viewers of the show may recognize Fox from her whirlwind relationship with rapper Kanye West, or her role in the film Uncut Gems. But in Fox’s new memoir, Down The Drain, she expressed that she’s ready to enter a “new chapter” of life, as Joy Behar said.

According to Fox, the new chapter she’d like to pursue is a permanent spot on The View’s host panel.

After the model walked on set, she jokingly asked, “Are you guys hiring? I really like it here.”

Behar replied, “There’s a lot of fans here, they all came to see you in the front.”

So, Where’s Whoopi?

Given Whoopi’s absence from the show, Behar stepped into the moderator role Wednesday, as reported by the The Sun.

After the hosts sat down at the beginning of the show, Behar said, “Welcome to The View. As you can see, Whoopi is off today.”

While the 81-year-old host didn’t specify the reason for Goldberg’s leave, she hinted, “She’s off doing something really exciting. But I can’t tell you what it is.”

“Because we want you to watch on Monday when she’ll tell you what it is. OK? But trust me, it’s a good one,” Behar cryptically said.

Fox On Down The Drain

As Behar stated, Fox’s memoir details, “Sex, sugar daddies, addiction, abuse, and ultimately—survival.”

However, there’s much more to Fox’s story than what fans can see on the surface.

When asked about the book title’s inspiration, Fox explained, “I toyed with a bunch of different titles, and ultimately I felt like the common theme in my life was that I’ve definitely thrown my life…down the drain—and thrown myself down the drain.”

“Sometimes you have to burn it all down and build it back up,” she continued.

Fox, who has been candid about her struggle with addiction and abuse, later discussed her experience of “turning the tide of addiction,” as Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

“There was this little voice in my head that was like ‘Wait a minute, you’re dying,'” Fox explained regarding a near-death experience she had while in active abuse.

She continued, “Then I woke up in the ambulance. In a way, that happening really restored my faith.”

Near the end of the interview, host Sunny Hostin said, “We have to talk about this, your notorious relationship with Kanye West.”

According to Fox, West asked her to be his girlfriend only one day after meeting her.

Fox said she wanted her relationship with West “to work” and that she “ultimately had good intentions.”

“I very quickly realized that maybe we were just in different places,” the model recalled.

Watch Fox’s full interview on The View above.