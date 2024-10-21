Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di’Anno Dead at 66

Paul Di’Anno, the former frontman of legendary rock group Iron Maid, passed away in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 21. He was 66 years old.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement to Metro, Conquest Music confirmed the devastating news.

“Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66,” the statement reads. “Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as the lead singer of the English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow-up release, ‘Killers.’”

Conquest Music then revealed that after leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di’Anno went on to have a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers. He also had numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

Metro reported that despite his noticeable deteriorating health, Di’Anno continued to perform. In 2023, he appeared in a wheelchair and sang his first UK show in 10 years at KK’s Steelmill in Wolverhampton, England.

Along with Battlezone, Killers, and Iron Maiden, Paul Di’Anno performed with Warhorse, Rockfellas, and Gogmagog. The late musician was married five times and had six children.

His cause of death has not been revealed.

Iron Maiden is on a world tour with its current members Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain, and Janick Gers.

Fans Previously Launched Fundraiser to Help Fund Paul Di’Anno’s Knee Surgery

Three years before his death, Paul Di’Anno’s fans rallied to raise funds for him to have knee surgery.

The fundraiser, which was through JustGiving, revealed more details about the musician’s health condition. “Paul waited for the past 5-6 years to get this surgery done but now it looks the only way to get it done and quick is privately. Please donate as much as you can so we can make it happen for Paul. We know times are hard for everyone now but every little helps. If we all get together we can make this happen for him.”

The fundraiser raised £13,125 from 418 donors.

Blabbermouth also reported at the time that Paul Di’Anno had been battling several health issues. He had previously undergone surgery to remove a “rugby ball-sized abscess” on his lungs. He required knee replacement surgery after being involved in numerous motorcycle accidents over the years.

Along with his health woes, Di’Anno experienced some legal issues as well. He was sentenced to nine months in a UK prison after falsely collecting government benefits. He did this by claiming he suffered nerve damage to his back, which prevented him from working.