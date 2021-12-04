Irina Shayk Stuns In Barely There Top While Supporting Ex Bradley Cooper At Event

Irina Shayk showed up to Bradley Cooper’s recent movie premiere this week to support her ex, also managing to steal the spotlight as well in a stunning pinstripe and leather outfit. You may know Irina Shayk from a multitude of things. Perhaps you remember her playing an angel in the Kanye West music video, “Power”. Or maybe you recognize her from her years of successful modeling. But most people recognize her and Bradley Cooper’s ex and mother of his child. And though the two have amicably split, they still clearly support each other.

Adults Acting Like Adults

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were the talk of 2015. He had just ended his relationship with Suki Waterhouse, and Cooper and Shayk were seen as inseparable. 2016 Rolled around and we all found out the two were having a baby together. The future truly looked bright. Then they broke up.

Which happens to the best of us. Especially in relationships that are always surrounded by cameras, which they were. It wasn’t messy or mean, they just went their separate ways. They handled their breakup and did it all with class, which other Hollywood couples could learn from. But based on a recent appearance, it is safe to say these two still truly support each other.

Red Carpet Goddess

This week was the premiere for Bradley Cooper’s new noir thriller, Nightmare Alley, Shayk showed up to support her ex, but managed to completely steal the show in a stunning ensemble that gave off 50 Shades of Gray vibes.

It was a dark pinstripe suit tailored to fit her perfectly, with a black leather corset underneath hugging the model’s frame. And though the two didn’t interact at all on the red carpet, her appearance has only gone on to fan the flames of the rumors already going around that the two have reconciled.

(Getty Images)

Co-Parenting

It also could just be reflective of the fact that they have decided to co-parent, as opposed to letting their kids travel between houses each week. A source close to the couple said: “Irina and Bradley have been in a really great groove in regards to co-parenting for a while. They both love Lea so much and want to be the best parents possible. A lot of Irina and Bradley’s interactions and hangouts surround Lea and her schedule, but they also get together on their own.”

This is backed up by the fact that the two were seen smiling wide while taking daughter Lea to go see The Nutcracker last month. So is this a reunion or just two people learning to co-exist peacefully for the benefit of their family? Only time will tell, but it is nice to see two people who may have grown distant still showing respect and love to one another.

