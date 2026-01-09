Internet Thinks Charlie Kirk Post Caused Fallout Between Hilary Duff And Ashley Tisdale: Insiders Weigh In

The drama around Ashley Tisdale and Hilary Duff has been the talk of the tabloids. But was politics at the center of Tisdale’s falling out with a group of famous moms? The internet theorized that Tisdayle’s post about Charlie Kirk may have caused a rift.

However, insiders have disagreed with this assessment. A source told Page Six: “It’s a myriad of things, not just one specific.”

This comes after Tisdale told New York Magazine that Duff and others kicked her out of their circle. That circle casts a wide net and includes Meghan Trainor, Gaby Dalkin, and Mandy Moore.

The internet zeroed in on Tisdale’s sympathetic post for Charlie Kirk. She mourned the late conservative personality after his assassination.

Ashley Tisdale And Hilary Duff

At the time, Tisdale wrote, “24 years ago feels very different from today. Where we once were united and grieving together as a country, today we see someone die and blame his politics and opinions. Everyone in that building had different views and opinions, when we stop caring about loss of life we are done.”

She also later added, “It shouldn’t be controversial to say this, but even when we disagree or find someone’s views offensive, violence is never the answer.”

Tisdale further explained that she disagreed with Kirk politically but still felt sad for his passing. Some thought that the post may have been the incident for the fallout between Tisdale and Duff. However, an insider says that there’s not a single reason for what happened.

Despite being kicked out of the group, Trainor and Tisdale appear to be still friends. Trainor appeared unaware of the drama and took to social media for some shade. She paired a comment with her song “Still Don’t Care.” She wrote, “Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama.”

Meanwhile, Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, weighed in. He wrote, “A mom group tell all through a father’s eyes: When You’re the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

For her part, Duff hasn’t weighed in on the drama and is focused on her own music career.