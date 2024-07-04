Instagram Model Mikaela Testa Rushed to Hospital After Attempting ‘Water Fast’

Mikaela Testa, an Australian OnlyFans and TikTok star, tried a “water fast from Reddit” and ended up rushing to the hospital with appendicitis.

Testa recently shared her diagnosis with her Instagram followers, advising them against fasting. “The nurse just told me I can’t actually eat anything at all and before I came I had already fasted for 24 hours,” she captioned footage on her Instagram story, per The New York Post.

“Think of this next time you want to attempt a water fast from Reddit,’ she added.

Mikaela Testa made a trip to the hospital thanks to a case of appendicitis brought on by a water fast. (Image via Instagram / Mikaela Testa)

The influencer traded swimwear for a hospital gown, sharing a snap of herself in bed holding a white cup of mysterious yellow liquid. “My O calories dinner,” she captioned the candid snap. She also shared another photo with an IV drip in her arm.

Mikaela Testa’s Water Fast Blunder Isn’t Her Only Controversy

Her water fast mishap follows last year’s controversy, where the internet star faced backlash for a (since removed) viral TikTok advising those unable to visit Europe during the northern summer not to feel disheartened.

“It is not all it’s cracked up to be,” Testa said of Capri, Italy.

“Influencers come to these locations and make them look so amazing and so pretty and so photogenic and so amazing. [However,] half of it’s edited and filtered and just not real,” she added.

She also whined, “It takes the entire day to walk to a location you want to go.”

“It’s been three months. We’re just dying to go home at this point,” she added of the misery of vacationing in Europe.

The OnlyFans model claims she tried the water fast after discovering it on Reddit. (Image via Instagram / Mikaela Testa)

Meanwhile, Mikaela has admitted to having a butt lift, and in 2023, she shared the reasons behind her decision. The OnlyFans content creator explained that her initial body fat percentage was too low for the surgery to be performed.

“I got declined TWICE because I didn’t make the percentage and weigh-ins,” she said, per The Daily Mail.

Next to a crude sketch of a stick figure man, Mikaela concluded her answer.

“Anyway ended up doing a life-threatening surgery for a mid man that wasn’t even jacked himself and looked like this,’ she said. The “mid man” she mentioned was Atis Paul, her ex-boyfriend, and a fellow OnlyFans content creator.