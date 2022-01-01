Instagram Account Points Out Celeb Plastic Surgery, What’s Popular Among Young Celebs

Plastic surgery among the rich and famous is a bit of an open secret, but a new Instagram account claims to reveal that more and more young celebrities are getting sneaky little procedures done to tighten up their faces. Stars like Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, and even Olivia Rodrigo have been accused of tweaking their looks with plastic surgery. How much truth is there to these allegations?

Instagrammer Exposes Celeb Nip/Tucks

It’s common knowledge that many celebrities get discreet little nips and tucks performed to keep up their appearances, but it’s generally something that is associated with older, aging stars. Nowadays, however, even young stars in their 20’s have been said to undergo cosmetic procedures to achieve their good looks. A woman by the name of Dana Omari has dedicated her Instagram account to calling out these procedures, all in the name of accountability and transparency.

A consultation manager at a medical spa and registered dietician who lives in Houston, Texas, Omari spoke with the New York Post about her reasons for starting the account, insisting that her goal wasn’t to shame anyone. “I do feel strongly about holding some of these celebrities accountable, [particularly] people that are very adamant that they are natural when they’re not, and/or they’re selling something,” Omari explained, referring to the trend of Instagram famous stars using their polished appearances to sell detox kits, multivitamins, or skin serums.

Why She Thinks Plastic Surgery Is More Common

While she understands how the endless barrage of criticism and high expectations has encouraged younger stars to go under the knife, Omari said that it’s “unethical” for people to insist that they achieved their good looks through lifestyle choices and self-care when that’s not actually the case. “All of these people are very beautiful,” she said. “[But] they didn’t yoga-and-water their way there.”

There are five procedures that Omari claims young celebrities have turned to in recent years: the fox eye lift, the ponytail facelift, hair transplants, small breast implants, and Sculptra body contouring. These procedures have apparently undergone a surge in popularity thanks to their discreet, yet effective, results.

Cosmetic Trends Celebs Can’t Stay Awa

Fox eye lifts raise the outer corner of the eye to make it appear larger, while also giving the eye a tilted appearance, hence the “foxy” name. Bella Hadid, Omari claims, likely had this procedure done.

Ariana Grande, who just finished up her first season as a coach on The Voice, likely got a ponytail facelift in recent years, Omari alleged. As the name implies, a ponytail facelift draws the skin up toward the temples, giving the face a smoothing, tightening effect like wearing a tight, high ponytail.

Hair transplants to hide receding hairlines have also become popular, with Omari claiming that Machine Gun Kelly had the procedure done in recent years. As part of the proof for her claim, Omari showed a photo of the back of Kelly’s head, which allegedly showed a scar common among hair transplant recipients.

Young female stars have also turned to breast augmentation, Omari continued, though they’ve rejected the large implants made famous by stars like Pamela Anderson and Dolly Parton. Instead, these young starlets have decided to add small implants that fit their slim figure, Omari alleged, citing pop star Olivia Rodrigo as her example.

Omari also claimed that Kendall Jenner has also had work done on her body, including Sculptra body contouring as well as a small breast augmentation. When people mention fillers while talking about plastic surgery, most might assume they’re talking about facial fillers. Sculptra body contouring puts those fillers, which last about three years, in your body to create a more dynamic silhouette. Omari told the Post that Sculptra is often used with liposuction because it “can actually smooth any dimpling in your thighs, your butt, your hips — anywhere.”

Though Omari is right to call the lack of transparency around cosmetic procedures, especially in conjunction with pushing products that claim to be able to help the average person look just like their favorite star, “unethical,” it’s good that she refrains from shaming the men and women who turn to these procedures. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to look a certain way and having the capital to make those dreams a reality. As long as there’s honesty involved, there’s absolutely zero shame. Just don’t say the changes are due to puberty or weight loss when it’s obvious that’s not the case.