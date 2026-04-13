No Doubt Rocker Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease

Tom Dumont, the guitarist for No Doubt, has shared some heartbreaking news with his fans, revealing on social media that he is battling early-onset Parkinson’s disease.

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In a video posted to Instagram on April 11, the 58-year-old shared that he had been diagnosed after experiencing symptoms “a number of years ago.”

“I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, and I did a whole bunch of tests,” he explained to No Doubt fans. “It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle every day.”

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder affecting movement. Symptoms like tremors, stiffness, slowed movement, and balance issues can increase the risk of falls.

“The good news is, I can still play music,” Dumont added. “I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well.”

No Doubt’s Tom Dumont ‘Grateful’ as He Battles Parkinson’s Disease

Meanwhile, the guitarist has shifted his focus to preparing for the band’s 18 upcoming shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas, running from May 6 to June 13.

“It’s been very fun,” Dumont also told fans about preparing for the residency. “Looking through old footage and looking at old photographs and relearning old songs, rehearsing and creating all the video stuff for the screens at the Sphere.”

“It’s kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I’ve gotten to lead as a musician all these years,” he continued. “And it’s thanks to our families and our friends and listeners and you and everyone who’s come out to shows over the years.”

Guitarist Tom Dumont of No Doubt performs in 2015. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

Dumont said that in addition to reflecting on decades spent doing what he loves, he was inspired to share his health journey online after seeing many others do the same.

“I’ve just been very inspired by other people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media, and that sort of thing,” he told No Doubt fans. “I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness, obviously. And awareness is really important for prevention and for research.”

Of course, his No Doubt bandmates showed their support in the comments section.

“My friend, bandmate, and hero……I love you, brother,” drummer Adrian Young wrote. No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal also chimed in with: “Love you beyond words, my friend. Can’t wait to get on stage with you again.”