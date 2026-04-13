Britney Spears Voluntarily Checks Into Rehab Weeks After DUI Arrest

Just weeks after she was arrested for a DUI, Britney Spears announced she had voluntarily checked into rehab.

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One of the music icon’s reps confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Spears’ rep previously spoke out after the singer’s March 4 arrest, stating it was an “unfortunate situation” that was “completely inexcusable.”

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” the rep shared in a statement following the DUI. ” Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

The statement further read, “Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

Spears has been to rehab four times, with her first visit in 2007. Before 2026, she was in rehab in 2019. During her 2019 stint. Spears checked into a mental health facility for “me time” and to deal with alcohol/well-being issues.

All Three Of Spears’ Ex-Husbands Spoke Out Following Her March 2026 DUI Arrest

Spears’ latest rehab stint also comes just after the singer’s ex-husband publicly spoke out about her DUI arrest.

The music icon’s first ex-husband, Jason Alexander, seemingly defended her by pointing out that her reported 0.06 blood-alcohol level is below the legal limit in most states. He also stated that online speculation about Spears’ alleged “drunk driving” was unfair before the facts were known, as rumors lead to premature judgment.

Meanwhile, Kevin Federline, Spears’ second husband and the father of her two adult sons, then wished his ex-wife the best after her DUI arrest and hopes she’ll make some changes in her life.

“Kevin hopes for the best for Britney, and if help is necessary, he hopes that she will neither resist it nor those who are attempting to work with her,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, shared in a statement.

Finally, Sam Asghari, Spears’ most recent ex-husband, went on to publicly speak out on the pop star’s DUI arrest, stating that “people make mistakes.”

“When it comes to people making mistakes, I understand that,” he stated. “But I think everybody deserves privacy, and I hope that the press has learned from the past [and] they give her the privacy that she needs.”