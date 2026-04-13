‘Survivor’ and ‘Big Brother’ Couple Adopts Baby: ‘Our Hearts Are Overfull’

A Survivor winner and a Big Brother alum have formed a new alliance: parenthood. The couple just announced they’ve adopted a baby.

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Indeed, Survivor Season 30 winner Mike Holloway and Big Brother 17 alum Meg Maley announced on April 2 that they adopted a baby boy named Anthony.

“Welcome to the family, baby Anthony, our Ant,” Maley captioned a heartwarming Instagram photo of her and her husband holding their new baby boy.

“Early on, Mike and I felt called to adoption,” she added. “Our journey has been a winding road, and through it all, one thing has remained true: God is faithful. We know Ant has always been written in our story.”

Maley shared that she and Holloway feel “honored” to know Ant’s birth parents, adding that “because of them, he enters this world surrounded by so much love.”

She continued, writing that they plan to “always tell their story and are proud to be a part of Ant’s team together.” Maley concluded the heartwarming post by saying, “Thank you to those who believed alongside us. Our hearts are overfull.”

Of course, fans of the Survivor and Big Brother couple showed tons of love in the comments section for the big baby news.

“Congratulations on Baby Anthony. You both will be amazing, loving parents. Anthony is so lucky,” one top comment read.

‘Survivor’ and ‘Big Brother’ Couple Have Had Parenting on the Mind For Some Time

Maley and Holloway married in 2021, over five years after they each appeared on reality competition shows. Meanwhile, parenting has obviously been on the couple’s mind for some time. Last year, they shared their experience of fostering a child on Instagram.

“When we said hello, we knew goodbye was likely in our future, but we didn’t fully know the joy from her giggles and smiling big eyes,” Maley wrote alongside a candid snapshot in January 2025. “We also weren’t prepared for the weight of the foster care system – the uncertainty, the unfair cards dealt to these little souls, and the constant bittersweet emotions. We pray that our sweet girl starts her new chapter knowing she is deeply loved and that God is great and God is good.”

“To anyone walking in this world of foster care, you inspire us. We hope to encourage you in any way we can,” she continued. “To our family and friends, thank you for giving us grace in a time when we often fell short. You are our world. We will miss her, but we are so thankful to have had the chance to be her foster parents.”