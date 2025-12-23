‘Inside Edition’ Host Exits After 17 Years

A national correspondent for the long-running show Inside Edition has departed after 17 years.

Megan Alexander maintains that her exit from the show, hosted by Eva Pilgrim, is free of any drama.

“I was given the opportunity of a lifetime to work for Inside Edition for 17 years. From covering 14 Super Bowls and interviewing presidents to swimming with tigers and flying around the globe, Charles Lachman is the boss you dream of. He pushed me to be a better journalist and always encouraged me to write. We share the love of books and he supported me publishing four books. The entire Inside Edition team has become like family,” Alexander recently told Deadline. “I am a mother of three incredible kids and wife to an amazing husband. We are in the busiest season of life and my family needs me. They need the best of me, not the rest of me.”

Megan Alexander Marks Her Final Day at ‘Inside Edition’ with an Emotional Social Media Post

Last week, Alexander marked her last day at Inside Edition in an Instagram post.

“My last day at Inside Edition,” she wrote alongside a snapshot of her on the set, hugging her husband, real estate mogul Brian Cournoyer.” I am so grateful. What a ride! And to this one – he has supported me at this job for 17 years.”

“Been the wind beneath my wings. Cheered me on at every turn. I know I am blessed. Time to return the favor,” she concluded.

“I’ve always admired you as a woman and you both as a couple- congratulations and Merry Christmas to your beautiful family!” one fan gushed in the comments.

In addition to her role on Inside Edition, Alexander served as a special correspondent for CBS during the 2015-16 season of Thursday Night Football and also announced U.S. Women’s soccer games. As an actor, she has appeared in ABC’s Nashville, and BET’s Back to the Goode Life. She also popped up in the feature films God’s Not Dead 3, Redeemed, and Space Warriors.

She recently published her fourth book, The True Gifts of Christmas, and stars in as well as produces UpTV’s new holiday film, The Best Thing About Christmas.