Influencer Learns She Could ‘Die at Any Second’ After Surgical Mishap

A Russian influencer is lucky to be alive after a major medical mistake. Ekaterina Badulina, a 34-year-old Russian influencer, believed she was suffering from a cold. However, doctors soon discovered that something far more nefarious was at play.

The New York Post, citing Jam Press, reported that Badulina had a fever and chills so bad that she worried she’d developed pneumonia. She was rushed to the hospital and underwent an X-ray, at which time doctors discovered the unlikely culprit.

“It turns out that in the picture the doctors saw some kind of metal spring measuring 5 by 16 millimeters, which was in the lung,” Badulina told local media, per the outlets.

The spring, doctors believe, was left in Badulina’s body during a prior operation. Years prior, Badulina had 33 tubes placed in her leg after suffering a thromboembolism. She proceeded to have 20 surgeries in one year.

“After all the examinations, they said that a spring had moved in my body from a past operation… through the bloodstream… which, apparently, I didn’t even feel,” she said.

“They said that I could die at any second.”

Upon hearing that, Badulina decided to “take control of my thoughts and emotions.” She committed to and focusing “only on optimism, not fear and despondency.”

She noted, “Anyone can die at any second; no one knows what will happen to them tomorrow.”

