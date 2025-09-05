influencer-jaqueline-barbosa-nascimento-found-dead-at-22

Jaqueline Barbosa Nascimento, a rising influencer, was tragically discovered dead three days after disappearing during a jet ski outing.

According to Brazilian news outlet Metrópoles, the Military Firefighters Corps found Nascimento at Jaguara Dam in Igaratá, Brazil, on Wednesday after she drowned during a jet ski ride.

She was only 22.

The influencer had over 12,000 followers on Instagram and 1,700 followers on TikTok, where she posted photos and videos of her life. Nascimento’s final posts, selfies taken on a grassy lawn, were shared the day she disappeared during her jet ski ride.

Jaqueline Barbosa Nascimento, image via Instagram

“This is so surprising because she is so very young, oh my God,” one mourning fan wrote in Portuguese in the comments under one of her final posts. “Say it isn’t so, she was so pretty and full of life,” another fan added. “Very sad, thanks for everything,” a third onlooker wrote.

A Fellow Influencer Opens Up About Jaqueline Barbosa Nascimento’s Final Days

Gabrielle Reis, a friend and fellow content creator, said Nascimento traveled to Igaratá with friends she met two weeks earlier.

“All of our close friends and I begged her not to go because none of us would be able to keep up,” Reis explained to Metrópoles in Portuguese. “Then she kept pestering us all week, saying, ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’ In the end, she went.”

“I met Jaque through a friend many years ago, and we’ve been inseparable ever since,” Reis added. “She was always a very sweet, loving girl, always thinking of others. She was a good person, a good friend.”

However, Reis admitted there had recently been tension between the two influencers.

“We fought about the way she was living her life, living it so intensely,” she recalled, before describing her friend as “naive.”

According to Metrópoles, local authorities have classified her death as suspicious and are currently analyzing security camera footage. The investigation remains ongoing.