Beloved Influencer Jéssica Daugirdas Dies at 35

Influencer Jéssica Daugirdas has died following a three-year battle with cancer, which she documented for her followers.

The 35-year-old, who had been battling cancer since 2023, passed away on Jan. 24.

The influencer used social media to document her treatment and offer advice on living with the disease.

By the time of her passing, she had gained over 100,000 followers across platforms. Her TikTok bio stated: “Facing cancer with lightness!” Meanwhile, her Instagram read: “Living out purpose amid pain. Living with an ostomy.”

“In His infinite wisdom, God has called to Himself our warrior, who fought bravely until the end with strength, faith, and courage,” Daugirdas’s family wrote in an Instagram post announcing her passing.

Daugirdas had been undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy for colorectal cancer.

Her sister, Gabi, revealed last week that Daugirdas, from Taperoá in Brazil’s Bahia state, was hospitalized in a high-dependency unit due to severe sepsis, according to TMZ.

She first revealed her diagnosis at 32, explaining that her initial symptoms were lifelong constipation and a feeling of incomplete bowel movements. She began noticing occasional, then more frequent, blood in her stool. Attributing it to hemorrhoids, she never suspected cancer. A colonoscopy later revealed a large polyp in her rectum, very close to the anus.

Daugirdas, who is survived by her husband, underwent radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and several surgeries. Although initially successful, her cancer eventually returned.

Fans Pay Tribute to Jéssica Daugirdas Following Her Passing

Since the announcement of her passing, fans have flooded the comments section with tributes to the popular influencer.

“I believed so much in her healing, so determined, confident,” one translated comment, written in Portuguese, read.

“Jessica, I didn’t know her personally, but she seemed to be part of my family even without knowing her. May Jesus receive her with open arms,” another fan added.

“The rest after so much struggle and pain,” a third onlooker added. “What an incredible woman, who passed so many messages of courage, faith, hope and who also entertained us so much in her unique way. May God comfort the whole family.”

“Our baby girl has been laid to rest,” yet another fan wrote.