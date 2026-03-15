Influencer Complains Of Bad Headache On Livestream And Ends Up Dead

A Chinese social media influencer died at age 39 after suffering a sudden medical emergency during a livestream in front of thousands of viewers.

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Wang Yefei was broadcasting a routine sales stream on the morning of March 9 when she began showing signs of distress. The influencer, who had built a following of about 130,000 fans, regularly hosted livestreams in which she promoted and sold women’s clothing to her audience.

As reported by VNExpress International, about half an hour into the broadcast, Yefei suddenly clutched her head and neck and told people nearby that she did not feel well. As the pain intensified, she asked colleagues to call emergency services. She shouted at nearby staff to call China’s emergency hotline.

Staff members quickly rushed her to a hospital, but doctors later pronounced her dead. Medical officials determined that she died from a brainstem hemorrhage, a type of bleeding in the brain that can quickly become fatal.

Yefei Was Suffering From Headaches

Friends later told Jimu News that Yefei had recently been dealing with recurring headaches that began around the Lunar New Year several weeks earlier. She reportedly relied on painkillers to manage the discomfort while continuing her demanding streaming schedule.

The influencer often streamed for long hours each day, sometimes broadcasting for seven to ten hours at a time while managing multiple aspects of her online business. According to reports, she handled the promotion of products, sales, and shipment arrangements largely on her own.

Yefei was also a mother to a young daughter, and friends described her as a hardworking and dedicated person who rarely complained about physical discomfort. One friend told local media that she was shocked by the tragedy because Yefei had continued her livestream normally just moments before the medical emergency began.

The sudden collapse during a live broadcast left many viewers stunned. Some followers later shared tributes online, remembering her friendly personality and commitment to interacting with fans through her daily streams.

Her death has prompted renewed discussions among viewers and commentators about health pressures facing online creators who maintain demanding schedules to keep up with the fast-paced world of livestream commerce.