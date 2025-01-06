Influencer Carol Acosta Dead at 27

Killadamente has died. The influencer, who was born Carol Acosta, died on Jan. 3, according to a GoFundMe started by her family. She was 27.

In a quote obtained by the DailyMail, Acosta’s cousin said that the content creator, who boasted nearly seven million followers, “was having dinner as normal and she began to choke and have difficulties breathing.”

Per the outlet, Acosta’s cousin noted that her kin “had an attack of some kind.” Acosta’s cousin noted that the influencer she was taken to hospital, but ultimately died.

In a since-expired Instagram Story obtained by the outlet, Acosta’s younger sister, Katyan Acosta, paid tribute to her late sibling.

“I love you sister and I will always love you,” she wrote. “I give thanks to God for giving me a sister like you with your big heart. Rest in peace my sister.”

Per the outlet, autopsy results are pending. However, Acosta is believed to died from a suspected cardiorespiratory arrest after choking while eating.

Carol Acosta’s Family Speaks Out

On her GoFundMe page, Acosta’s family wrote that they are raising money to assist with funeral costs. The page noted that the Dominican-Republic born content creator, who was known for her body positivity, leaves behind and to support the late influencer’s two young daughters.

“At a young age, Carol managed to help thousands of people through her work, but on this occasion we join together and ask for your help to give her a farewell as she deserves,” the post, which was written in Spanish, read. “If it is within your possibilities, we would appreciate a contribution, no matter how small, to cover the funeral expenses and so that the family and her children can overcome this great loss and the void that Carol is leaving in our hearts today.”

As of the afternoon of Jan. 6, the fundraiser was less than $500 shy of reaching its $26,000 goal.