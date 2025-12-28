Infamous Ex-CNN and NBC Anchor Dies of Lung Cancer: Valerie Hoff DeCarlo Was 62

A former CNN and local-level NBC talent has died.

Valerie Hoff DeCarlo, a CNN anchor throughout the ’90s, died in late November from lung cancer, according to a statement from her husband to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. DeCarlo, who left the network in 1999, later made national headlines in 2017 by using the N-word while corresponding with a source while working at NBC affiliate WXIA’s 11Alive.

DeCarlo was reportedly trying to obtain a video from a Twitter user, a Black person who had posted that “news n—as” were trying to license his footage. She repeated the phrase back to him in messages, which were later leaked to the public.

The person in question too major offense once he learned DeCarlo was not Black, telling AJC at the time: “I just think it wasn’t right for her to use that word in regards to a person who is African American on herself or use the word period for that matter … if she is bold enough to say it to me being an African American then I’m pretty sure this isn’t the first time she has used that word.”

DeCarlo resigned from 11Alive in the midst of the controversy.

“I was quoting something the gentleman said in a public tweet back to him in a private message but that doesn’t make it any less offensive,” Hoff told AJC after resigning from WXIA. “It was incredibly stupid and reckless. I was in the middle of a pressure-filled day trying to chase down the video of a man being beaten and kicked by two Gwinnett police officers, which this particular gentleman had posted on twitter. I repeatedly apologized and continue to do so. I also offered to resign immediately.”

Station rep John Deushane spoke out on to matter at the time, saying, “11Alive does not tolerate any form of racial insensitivity and aggressively enforces our standard policies. We acted promptly to address this situation. Valerie Hoff has chosen to resign and apologizes for her actions.11Alive is committed to treating the communities we serve with dignity and respect.”