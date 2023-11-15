Infamous Celebrity Cheating Scandals Over The Years

Celebrity cheating scandals that still has us talking…

From a celebrity having a secret love child with their housekeeper to a celebrity having 120 affairs. Don’t think we’ve forgotten about it!

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Age didn’t seem to matter for this couple, but infidelity might have been. In an interview with People, Moore shared that during the filming of her 2011 movie Another Happy Day, Kutcher cheated on her with a 21-year-old woman. And it turns out, this wasn’t the first time.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Getty Images

Twilight fans, especially those on Team Edward, were rooting for the real-life couple Stewart and Pattinson to last forever.. Unfortunately, forever turned out to be brief when Stewart was caught kissing director Rupert Sanders during the filming of Snow White and the Huntsman in 2012. It was at the time, Stewart became public enemy number one.

Shakira And Gerard Piqué

Instagram

Thanks to her favorite spread, Shakira discovered that her longtime partner (they were together for about 11 years!) and the father of her kids was cheating on her with a 23-year-old named Clara Chia Marti.

Reports say that Shakira noticed her jam was gone, and since Pique and the kids aren’t fans of it, she sensed something was going on, or better yet, SOMEONE. Turns out, her gut feeling was spot on.

So she left his a** and moved from Spain to the U.S. with her children.

Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shiver

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Schwarzenegger not only cheated on his wife, Maria, with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena but also fathered their child, Joseph Baena, through the affair in 1997. Surprisingly, this was kept under wraps until 2011 when the news broke, revealing the truth not just to his wife and family but also to the world. As a result, Maria filed for divorce that same year.

Gwen Stefani And Gavin Rossdale

(Jim Dyson/Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Yet another celebrity affair involving a nanny—Gwen‘s spouse, Gavin Rossdale, was caught cheating with their nanny. And this was after 15 years of being together…

However, there’s a silver lining to this story. Gwen found happiness again by joining The Voice and tying the knot with her fellow judge, Blake Shelton, resulting in a content and joyous family.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren

(Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

When Nordegren initially discovered Woods was cheating on her, she thought it was just with one woman. However, come to find out, Tiger Woods reportedly confessed he had 120 affairs. Uhm… what?!

Sophia Bush And Chad Michael Murray

(Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)

Not only did these One Tree Hill stars play a couple on the show as Brooke Davis and Lucas Scott, they were also a couple in real life (they were actually married). And let’s just say, every One Tree Hill fan was rooting for this couple. However, mirroring the on-screen drama, Chad Michael Murray cheated on Sophia with another famous chick…Paris Hilton.

David And Victoria Beckham

Instagram

It went down twenty years back, and the talk about David’s cheating escapade is still alive, particularly after his Netflix series, Beckham.

In 2003, the news hit hat David Beckham cheated on Victoria Beckham with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos. Even though the Netflix series didn’t spill the beans on it, Rebecca has been reported to spill more details on the affair.

But no matter what is being said, David and Victoria have managed to stay together since then.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Instagram

Back in March 2023, fans of Vanderpump Rules got a real surprise when they learned that Tom Sandoval was cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana with one of her close pals, Raquel Leviss (also known as Rachel).

And to think, everyone speculated Raquel might’ve been making a move on the other Tom on the show– Tom Schwartz. This revelation not only shook up their Tom and Ariana’s relationship but also had a ripple effect on other friendships and the dynamics of the show.