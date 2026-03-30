‘Incredibles 3’ and ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ Release Dates Revealed

Time to iron your super suits and practice your Elvis impressions. Disney just set release dates for two highly anticipated sequels: Incredibles 3 and Lilo & Stitch 2.

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The House of Mouse dropped the good news on social media. Lilo & Stitch 2 will crash-land in theaters on May 26, 2028 (Memorial Day weekend), while Pixar’s Incredibles 3 will save the day on June 16, 2028.

Last Memorial Day weekend, the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch set a new holiday opening record, earning $182 million over four days. The film was also the first to pass the billion-dollar mark in 2025, ultimately grossing $423.7M domestically and $614.2M internationally.

Meanwhile, the previous two Incredibles movies grossed a combined $1.87 billion at the global box office. The first film was released in 2004, and the second, released in 2018, became the seventh-highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

During Disney’s annual shareholders meeting, Josh D’Amaro, who replaced Bob Iger as CEO on March 18, confirmed the sequel news. He also spoke about the Toy Story legacy and shared a clip from the upcoming Toy Story 5.

“Thirty years ago, Pixar changed moviegoing forever with the first CG-animated feature,” D’Amaro said. “Today, ‘To infinity and beyond’ is more than a catchphrase — it’s an instant association, no matter where you are in the world. “These characters now live everywhere our audiences do — in homes across the globe through Disney+ and consumer products, in our hotels, in every one of our theme parks and cruise ships.”

Totally Chill Disney Fans React to ‘Incredibles’ and ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Sequel News: ‘I WANT IT RIGHT NOW’

Despite the sequel confirmation, Incredibles fans weren’t exactly feeling super about having to wait four more years for the next installment of their favorite animated hero family’s adventures.

“The third part will be released 10 years after Incredibles 2,” one fan whined on X. “I WANT IT RIGHT NOW,” another Disney adult demanded. “Wait, did you just say 2028???” another fan balked.

“Bro. Could’ve told us this next year….. two years prior is a fat tease,” yet another upset fan insisted.

Meanwhile, Lilo & Stitch fans also proved to make a few unhinged replies to the upcoming sequel news.

“Stitch better glitch or we riot,” one Disney lover threatened, apparently wanting a direct live action adaptation to the cartoon sequel, 2005’s Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch.

Our 'ohana is back 💙#LiloandStitch2 is coming to theaters May 26, 2028! pic.twitter.com/2CT3jNoofm — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 18, 2026

Will Disney be able to appease its passionate, if not slightly unhinged, adult fanbase? We’ll have to wait and see… for two more years.