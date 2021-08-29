Ina Garten’s Surprising Two Ingredient Breakfast Is Quick, Tasty, And Healthy

What could be better than a bowl of cereal for breakfast? Evidently, quite a lot. Yet, it can be difficult to create inspiring morning meals when you’re rushing to get out the door. Thankfully, Ina Garten has you covered with an extraordinary healthy breakfast that requires only two ingredients, making you wonder, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

Prosciutto e Melone

Inspired by the Italian appetizer, Prosciutto e Melone, Ina Garten shows her fans how to think outside of the box for healthy meals.

“Melons from the farmstand are so perfect right now you don’t even need a recipe! I slice them, add thinly sliced prosciutto, a drizzle of olive oil, and S&P. So simple and delicious!!,” she wrote on Instagram.

Garten’s tasty recipe is a marriage of two seemingly simple ingredients. First, a sweet and salty combination of flavors is created with locally grown melons from Pike Farms. Then, they’re topped with thinly sliced prosciutto, drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with salt and pepper.

Even though Garten uses olive oil rather than honey or balsamic glaze as the traditional accompaniments, feel free to adjust to your taste.

How To Pick The Best Melon

For breakfast or a quick snack, Ina Garten’s two-ingredient recipe cannot be beaten for its flavor and simplicity. In spite of that, you’ll still want the best ingredients to ensure success. So, how do you pick out the best melon?

Avoid melons with brown or soft spots. Instead, keep an eye out for melons on the firmer side with a healthy tan color and light green lines running through the surface.

Don’t be shy; take a good sniff at the stem. The smell of melons should be sweet and fragrant. However, the fruit may be over-ripe if it’s lacking a sweet scent or does not smell pleasant.

Ready To Try Ina Garten’s Two-Ingredient Breakfast Recipe?

If you’re ready to ditch boring breakfasts and want to try Ina Garten’s two-ingredient melon and prosciutto recipe, then look no further. Everything you need to know about making this simple breakfast recipe can be found below.

Ingredients

1 firm melon (cantaloupe, honeydew, or any sweet melon of your choice)

1 slice prosciutto, thinly sliced

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions