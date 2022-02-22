Ina Garten’s Go-To Margarita Recipe Features A Unexpected Ingredient She Insists Makes All The Difference

It is no secret that the Barefoot Contessa knows how to brighten up any classic dish with a tasty twist. But, Ina Garten’s talent doesn’t rest just with family-style recipes and scrumptious desserts. In addition to cooking, the GOAT can make some killer cocktails that get everyone talking.

In spite of Garten’s relatively modest drinking habits, she is on her A-game when it comes to making some of the best cocktails. Many of her fans have lauded her iconic Cosmo as one of the best drinks to come out of quarantine, even saying it would be hard to top. Or is it?

When Ina Garten shared her recipe for yet another classic cocktail for happy hour on an episode of Barefoot Contessa, her fans were all ears.

Ina Garten’s Margarita Recipe With An Unexpected Twist

The Barefoot Contessa shared how to whip up a memorable margarita flavored with a few unexpected ingredients to make it stand out from the rest. Her alternative to margarita mix is lime and lemon, which Garten emphasized must be fresh.

Garten explained, “it’s really traditional but I make it with a twist. I do it with lime and lemon and I think it’s really good.” She added, “And this is the secret to my margaritas, is a lemon, the juice of one lemon,” she noted. “And for some reason, it just gives it much more depth of flavor. I love it.”

Then, just when you thought Garten had shared all her juicy tidbits about this margarita, she unveiled yet another tip, though it was much more surprising. As Garten blended the lemon and lime juices, she reached for the tequila, although it wasn’t just any tequila; it was inexpensive.

“The curious thing about margaritas, I found, is they don’t come out very good if you use really good tequila,” Garten explained. “You know, that dark, golden tequila. You have to use inexpensive tequila and then they come out great.”

Garten then added one cup of tequila, followed by one cup of triple sec, an orange-flavored clear liqueur. A few cups of ice were also added to the mixture before blending and pouring it into a pitcher for make-ahead margaritas. After guests arrived, Garten shook the individual portions in a cocktail shaker and poured them into martini glasses. She recommended, however, running a lime along the glass rim and pressing the glass into salt before serving.

