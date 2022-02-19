Ina Garten’s Favorite Cooking Tool Is Worth The Investment

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Ina Garten proves that expensive ingredients aren’t always necessary to create show-stopping dishes. With her legendary dinner parties that feature homemade dishes to die for, Garten has shown us that culinary delights don’t have to break the bank.

However, Garten has also knows the value of investing in her cookware. Shelling out a few more bucks now can mean the difference between tools that last–and ones that will need to be replaced within a year. As for Garten, she stays loyal to a particular brand of cookware. In fact, she’s been using the same brand since the 1970s.

The Kitchen Tool Ina Garten Has Been Using Since The 1970s

There’s no denying that the Barefoot Contessa loves Le Creuset. If you’re paying attention, you can catch a glimpse of this brand nearly every time Garten whips up one of her delicious meals.

“I own an entire rack of Le Creuset because I use it all the time,” Garten explained to Williams Sonoma. But, while all Le Creuset is Ina-approved, the Barefoot Contessa is still partial to her favorite colors: orange, cream, and lime green. She even coordinates the color to whatever she is cooking. So, when Garten paid tribute to the famous chef Julia Child with a delicious beef Bourguignon she was sure to break out her iconic orange Dutch oven. Garten said she uses it to make, “wintery things: soups and stews and things like that.”

Garten is a fan of this cult-favorite cookware, but what exactly is it that she likes? The answer lies in two factors.

Why You Should Invest In Le Creuset, According to Ina Garten

In the culinary industry, Le Creuset is the gold standard. With its smart design features like heat-resistant handles, outstanding thermal stability, and thinner cast walls for more comfortable handling, Le Crueset oozes quality. The truth is, a dupe will never match a Le Creuset. It’s possible that many that have used a Dutch oven have been turned off by the cumbersome nature of anything not bearing the name Le Creuset.

According to Garten, despite all the available cookware options, she prefers Le Creuset. “They’re expensive, but they really do last a lifetime. They’re also incredibly easy to clean,” Garten shared with House Beautiful. “After doing the dishes, I fill them with very hot soapy water and let them sit overnight. In the morning, all I need is a sponge—no scrubbing at all!—and they’re like new again.” Garten says.

And one of our own Editors couldn’t agree more. “I got my large Le Creuset 15 1/2 quart Dutch oven as a gift from my girlfriend at the time, and while the relationship didn’t last, the oven has!” He said, “I use it for literally everything I need a pot for, except boiling water. I use it on the stove, in the oven, and get it out for almost everything I cook.”

In order to prepare Garten’s hearty stews and soups, she suggested the 9-quart Le Creuset French oven. Further, and if you wish to coordinate colors as she does, you should cook in her favorite hue, orange (Flame).

Garten acknowledged that Le Creuset stands out over the rest due to its outstanding durability and ease of cleaning, but they are also undeniably beautiful. In addition to their Dutch ovens, the Le Creuset oval au gratin dishes are perfect for serving stunning baked egg dishes and vegetable gratins at the dinner table. Garten also mentioned she has a large selection of white oval Apilco baking dishes in various sizes.

