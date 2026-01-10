iman-honors-late-husband-david-bowie-with-new-tattoo-on-10th-anniversary-of-his-death

Iman paid tribute to her late husband, David Bowie, with a poignant new tattoo marking the 10th anniversary of his passing.

Videos by Suggest

The 70-year-old model took to Instagram on Jan. 10 to share footage of herself getting the new ink.

“Jan 10th. The pain didn’t vanish. It left in its place a loving permanent mark,” she wrote with quiet reflection. She added, “#BowieForever,” setting the post to the haunting tones of Bowie’s song “Subterraneans.”

“What a beautiful tattoo. And tribute to your wonderful husband,” one onlooker wrote in the comments section. “True love never dies! Much, much ❤️ to you & your family! Beautiful tribute!” another comment read.

Bowie passed away at 69 on Jan. 10, 2016, following a private 18-month battle with cancer. His official Facebook page shared the heartbreaking news with a simple, somber statement: “David Bowie died peacefully today, surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer.”

“While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief,” the statement added.

Iman Also Paid Tribute to Bowie on What Would Have Been His 79th Birthday Earlier This Week

Iman and Bowie met on a blind date in 1990 and married two years later. In August 2000, they welcomed their daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones.

Iman and David Bowie in 2009. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Meanwhile, on Jan. 8, two days before the tenth anniversary of his passing, Iman honored Bowie’s 79th birthday with a touching Instagram post.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday,” Iman captioned a black-and-white photo of Bowie. “Your light burns so bright in all our hearts! We love and miss you #BowieForever.”

Jones, 25, also shared a heartfelt tribute to her father on Instagram, posting a series of nostalgic photos of them together.

“Da big 79 today. Happy birthday, pops, miss ya!” she wrote alongside the sweet snaps.