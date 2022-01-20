Who Is Tim Mynett, Controversial Husband Of Congressperson Ilhan Omar

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar is well known for her passionate and controversial opinions. Her political views aren’t the only things making headlines; Omar’s personal life is a topic of conversation as well.

Omar’s Ex-Husbands

An aspect of her personal life that many are interested in is her romantic partners. Omar has been married three times, and each one has created its own controversy. Omar became engaged to Ahmed Hirsi in 2002, claiming the two had an unofficial faith-based Islamic marriage. The couple had two children together but ended up divorcing within their faith tradition in 2008.

In 2009, Omar married Ahmed Elmi. The pair divorced in 2011, and Omar reconciled with Hirsi. The two had a third child together in 2012. However, her divorce with Elmi was also faith-based, not legal. She and Elmi were not legally divorced until 2017.

Omar and Hirsi were legally married in 2018. However, the pair divorced in 2019, with Omar claiming there was an “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage. The politician got married a third time in 2020, to political consultant Tim Mynett.

“Got married!” Omar captioned a black-and-white photo of the newlywed couple. “From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah.” Omar’s spokesperson told People, “They were married Islamically and legally.”

Her New Husband’s Previous Marriage

This marriage made headlines because Mynett was also married when the two met — his political consulting firm, the E Street Group, received $2.78 million in contracts from Omar’s campaign during the 2020 cycle.

Mynett’s ex-wife, Dr. Beth Mynett, claims her ex-husband told her he was having an affair with the politician before leaving his wife and 13-year-old son. According to court documents, “The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar. Defendant met Rep. Omar while working for her.”

“Although devastated by the betrayal and deceit that preceded his abrupt declaration, Plaintiff told Defendant that she loved him, and was willing to fight for the marriage,” the documents continue. “Defendant, however, told her that was not an option for him’’ and moved out the next day. Mynett denied these claims, saying that his ex-wife’s allegations were part of a smear campaign against him.

Omar is no stranger to controversy. As one of the few Muslims in Congress and an outspoken progressive voice, Omar is a common target of online attacks. She was first elected to Minnesota’s House of Representatives in 2016 and joined the U.S. House in the fall of 2018 as Democrats overwhelmingly won the midterm elections.

