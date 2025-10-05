Ike Turner Jr. Has Died

Ike Turner Jr., the son of former music power couple Tina and Ike Turner, passed away on Saturday, just one day after celebrating his 67th birthday.

Family member Jacqueline Bullock confirmed to TMZ that Ike Jr. died from kidney failure at a Los Angeles area hospital. She also revealed that his health had been deteriorating in recent years, pointing out he had severe heart issues. He suffered a stroke last month as well.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner Jr.,” Bullock shared.

She further released a statement to Page Six about Ike Jr’s death. “Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother,” she explained. “As we grew up in the same famed household together.”

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Bullock reflected on Jr.’s music skills. “As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident,” she said. “As there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play.”

She further pointed out that while Jr. initially favored the drums, Tina insisted he break down his drum kit after each practice. “This led him to favor the keys,” Bullock recalled. “Eventually, Jr. would end up helping to run Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studios founded by his father.”

Bullock went on to add that Jr. later became a sought-after sound engineer and musician. He was also a Grammy winner for Best Traditional Blues Album through his father’s Ridin’ With the Blues.

Tina Adopted Ike Turner Jr. at a Young Age

Born in 1958 to Lorraine Taylor and Ike, Jr. was adopted by Tina during his childhood. He grew up during his parents’ high-powered music career and was one of four children the couple shared.

Following his parents’ divorce, Jr. worked as Tina’s sound engineer for a brief period. He stayed mainly out of the spotlight.

Ike Turner Sr. passed away in 2007, while Tina Turner died in 2023. Along with his parents, Jr. is preceded in death by his brothers Craig and Ronnie.

Afida Turner, who was previously married to Ronnie, took to social media to pay tribute to Jr. “REST IN PEACE IKE JR : U WAS AMAZING BROTHER IN LAW,” she wrote on Instagram. “I M GLAD I SPEAK WITH U ON A PHONE BEFORE U GONE LOVE U RIP.”