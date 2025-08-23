Idaho Man Allegedly Killed Daughter Over Bullying, Covered Her In Pride Flag To ‘Honor’ Her

A 51-year-old Idaho man, Delbert Cornish, is accused of killing his 18-year-old daughter, identified as Hope Cornish. Allegedly, Delbert was “tired” of his children being bullied and, after killing Hope, he covered her body in a Pride flag, as a way to “honor” her.

Videos by Suggest

According to a press release issued by the Caldwell Police Department, the incident occurred on Monday, August 18. At around 4 p.m., CPD officers responded to a Blaine Street dispatch after receiving a call from Cornish’s son. He allegedly told police that his father was armed inside the house.

Upon arrival, officers were met by Cornish’s son. He alleged that the 51-year-old had “made comments about shooting a family member.” While Cornish tried to prevent him from escaping, he managed to flee the house unharmed, as per the police.

CPD officers made entry into the house. Inside, they found a firearm and a deceased 18-year-old, identified by Idaho News 6 as Hope Cornish. Police located Delbert Cornish in the city of Mountain Home and arrested him at 7:30 p.m.

During an interview with police, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet, Cornish allegedly admitted to the killing without a detective asking a question. Allegedly, he said, “I’m not gonna lie, I did it dude.”

Pride Flag To ‘Honor’ Her

The document alleged that Cornish admitted to planning to kill his three children back in 2024. However, his plan was thwarted when his son Ian violated his parole and was sent back to prison.

Cornish allegedly explained that he wanted to kill his children because no one would care for them after he took his own life.

He later explained that he had grown tired of his brother Steven bullying his children, often calling them “pedophile, typhoid, loser, or Sally,” the affidavit added. As a result, he decided August 18 was the day he was going to take his own life. Allegedly, he told Steven, “Today was the day,” after he woke up.

Cornish allegedly admitted to killing Hope by shooting her in the head, expressing feelings of remorse shortly after. The father kissed her on the cheek and then covered her body with a Pride flag to “honor” her. Cornish said that “it was something that meant a lot to her,” the affidavit added. He is accused of shooting Hope’s cat, too.

He is charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to PEOPLE.

“My heart is heavy, and I am deeply saddened for the family and friends affected by this horrific act of family violence,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said. “I am thankful for the outstanding mutual aid and partnerships with our outside agencies who assisted with identifying and capturing this savage without incident.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help cover Hope’s funeral expenses and to support her family.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.