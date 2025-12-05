Iconic Italian Dining Chain Shrinks From 150 Stores To Less Than 20

The iconic Texas-based Italian dining chain Romano’s Macaroni Grill has shrunk at an astronomical rate over the past 10 years. Since 2014, the chain has lost way over 100 locations.

Headlines about classic locations dwindling and dying out have plagued news feeds over the past few years. And as we close the door on 2025, it isn’t looking any better.

Per NRN, it’s been revealed that Romano’s Macaroni Grill has suffered severely. At the end of 2014, the chain had 158 locations. And now? They can only list 17. And that’s including the locations that aren’t actually open right now.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill was founded in 1988. After almost 40 years of feeding the nation, they’re almost right back where they started.

Although they list 17 locations, however, The Street reported that they have so few as nine locations. Apparently, Romano’s Macaroni Grill is only active in some parts of California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Utah, and, naturally, Texas.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill Filed For Bankruptcy In 2017

Back in 2017, the chain filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, citing the same reasons as everywhere else. Decline of sales, a shift of consumer preference toward faster and cheaper meals, and rising operational costs.

Although the chain emerged from bankruptcy the following year, it appears they’re still in a very bad spot.

The restaurant chain found itself in its peak in 2004, where they had a mighty 219 locations. But by 2019, they had withdrawn to 85 locations.

Then, COVID hit.

By 2021, they had shed around half of their locations, and they were just left with 41.

With the cultural shift after COVID, and the cost of living skyrocketing, Romano’s Macaroni Grill hasn’t been able to keep its head above the water. Let’s hope that they can rebuild themselves anew, only working with a small sample of restaurants.