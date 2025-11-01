Iconic CBS Actress Hospitalized, Appearances Canceled

The star behind one of the most iconic TV characters of the ’70s/’80s is on the mend after a medical emergency.

Catherine Bach, who played sex symbol Daisy Duke in CBS’ The Dukes of Hazzard, is hospitalized for an embolism, according to co-star Ben Jones. As Remind reports, Jones spread the news while announcing Bach’s planned Saturday and Sunday appearances at Cooter’s Nashville would be canceled.

“Breaking news! Our dear Catherine Bach has just been admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles on an emergency basis,” the announcement read. “Catherine has an embolism that probably developed as a result of a recent surgery. We will keep you posted, and Catherine will share her story as soon as she is recovered. She is so, so sorry to have to cancel her appearance at Cooter’s this weekend. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Love, Ben and Miss Alma.”

American actors (left to right) John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat in a promotional portrait for the TV show ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’, circa 1980. They play Bo, Daisy and Luke Duke, respectively. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

The business’ announcement also confirmed the cancellation, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” Cooter’s Nashville intends to reschedule the appearances when Bach is healed.

Bach has not publicly addressed her condition as of press time.

Catherine Bach is seen at the ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Exhibit Unveiling on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

The star is best known for playing the denim-shorts-wearing Daisy in 145 episodes of The Dukes of Hazzard between 1979 and 1985. She reprised the role for the 1983 animated series The Dukes, the short-lived spinoff Enos and two TV movies: The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion! (1997) and The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood (2000). Outside of her adventures in Hazzard County, she had a long run on another major CBS series, The Young and the Restless, as Anita Lawson. She also played Margo Dutton in African Skies.

Bach also guest starred on some other major shows, including the recent Hawaii Five-0 reboot, Monk, The Love Boat, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, Police Woman and the Peyton’s Place movie Murder in Peyton Place.