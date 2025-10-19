Iconic ABC Show Being Turned Into New Movie — and Jim Carrey Is in Talks to Star

Jim Carrey might just be gearing up to take us all the way to Orbit City…

The future just got a lot more animated, as Warner Bros. is reportedly developing a live-action The Jetsons movie, with Carrey in talks to star. According to The Wrap, Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) may direct and co-write alongside Joe Epstein.

Hanna-Barbera’s The Jetsons first flew onto ABC in 1962, with several revivals zooming through until 1987. Consider it The Flintstones‘ futuristic twin, following the Space Age antics of George, Jane, Judy, Elroy, their robot maid Rosie, and trusty Great Dane, Astro.

The Jetson family—George, Jane, Judy, Elroy, and Astro—fly their space car in a still from the Hanna-Barbera animated series ‘The Jetsons,’ circa 1962. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The characters have appeared in TV movies, comic books, and video games, leading up to the 1990 theatrical release of Jetsons: The Movie, which featured the voices of original cast members George O’Hanlon and (original Bugs Bunny voice actor) Mel Blanc.

A live-action version hasn’t been made yet, unlike The Flintstones, which hit the big screen in 1994 with John Goodman, Halle Berry, Elizabeth Taylor, and Rosie O’Donnell. It even got a sequel in 2000, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.

Why Jim Carrey is a Great Fit for ‘The Jetsons’

Of course, this isn’t Jim Carrey’s first time bringing an animated classic to life; he famously embodied the titular Grinch in 2000. Carrey also recently brought a video game to live action, starring as Dr. Robotnik in Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, which crossed over $1 billion at the box office.

So, who exactly would Carrey play in a live-action Jetsons? While he’s got the chops (and arguably, the frantic energy) to embody family patriarch George Jetson, at 60-something, he might be a tad long in the tooth for the part.

However, given his recent villainous turn as Dr. Robotnik, perhaps George’s perpetually grumpy boss, Mr. Cosmo Spacely, could be a perfect fit. Filling the space shoes of the legendary Mel Blanc would be a tall order, but Carrey might just have the comedic cosmic energy to pull it off…