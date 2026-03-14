Iconic ’80s Movie Coming to IMAX for the First Time Ever

Clear your weekend plans, Studio Ghibli fans, because one of the studio’s most beloved films is getting the IMAX big-screen treatment it deserves.

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For a limited time starting March 13, a 4K remaster of Kiki’s Delivery Service is coming to IMAX theaters.

This follows last year’s IMAX debut of another fan-favorite Studio Ghibli film, Princess Mononoke. This year’s re-release also features a new poster: a piece of concept art by Kiki’s Delivery Service animation director and Whisper of the Heart director Yoshifumi Kondo.

The film will only be in theaters for one week, starting March 13 through 18. It will be available in its original Japanese with English subtitles, as well as an English-dubbed version.

Directed by the iconic Hayao Miyazaki and based on Eiko Kadono’s 1985 novel, 1989’s Kiki’s Delivery Service follows a 13-year-old witch who moves to a seaside town to complete a year of training.

The English-dubbed version features a star-studded cast, including Academy Award-nominated actress Kirsten Dunst as Kiki, the late Saturday Night Live comedian Phil Hartman as Jiji, and comedian and actress Janeane Garofalo as Ursula. The cast also includes iconic actress Debbie Reynolds as Madame and Boy Meets World actor Matthew Lawrence as Tombu.

Meanwhile, the comments section to Studio Ghibli’s announcement of the film’s limited IMAX engagement is filled with raves from fans who have already checked it out.

“Just got out of seeing this. The experience was something I’ll remember forever. Truly worth your money and time,” one fan wrote. “Truly nothing like seeing it on a big screen!!” another fan added.

Studio Ghibli fans can find participating theaters and purchase tickets on the official IMAX website.