Iconic ’70s TV Show’s Revival Confirmed, Teaser Trailer Revealed

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights! An iconic 70s TV show is making a comeback, set to air on a major network and streaming service.

Videos by Suggest

Disney+ and ABC are bringing the chaos and comedy of The Muppet Show back to life. This special TV event, cooked up by Seth Rogen and featuring guest star Sabrina Carpenter, hits screens on February 4. Nostalgic fans should get ready for laughs, mayhem, and maybe a few questionable life lessons from your favorite felt friends…

A teaser for the upcoming special has also been released.

In the clip, Kermit the Frog is seen turning on the lights of the grand theater. He then sets down his coffee cup, a surprisingly normal morning routine. Next, a title card reveals Seth Rogen as the executive producer and the special’s February release date.

The special will also mark the 50th anniversary of the beloved TV show, which aired from 1976 to 1981. Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the Muppet gang will return, joined by pop star Carpenter, on the stage of the original Muppet Theatre.

The ‘Muppet Show’ Special May Serve as a Pilot for a Full Revival of the Classic TV Series

The special will likely act as a backdoor pilot for a new series as Disney continues to explore the Jim Henson-created franchise, recently featured in Muppets Haunted Mansion and The Muppets Mayhem series.

The special is written by Albertina Rizzo and directed by Alex Timbers. Rizzo, Timbers, Carpenter, and Rogen will also serve as executive producers.

Meanwhile, the talent behind the iconic puppets is stacked.

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel will bring most of the Muppet characters to life. Goelz, a performer with The Muppets for over 50 years, was part of the original The Muppet Show and created iconic characters like Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew.

Of course, all five seasons of The Muppet Show are available to stream on Disney+.