Iconic ’70s ABC Show Getting New Movie Reboot

A beloved 1970s ABC show is returning to the big screen in yet another reboot.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, good morning, Angels… Sony is developing a new Charlie’s Angels movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The studio has hired Pete Chiarelli, the writer behind The Proposal and Crazy Rich Asians, to pen the script for the action franchise.

Sony’s latest effort to revive the franchise was the 2019 film directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. However, it underperformed at the box office.

Of course, the Charlie’s Angels franchise has been around for a while. It all started with the iconic ’70s ABC series of the same name, which centered on a trio of female private investigators played by Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith.

The cast of ‘Charlie’s Angels.’ Kelly (Jaclyn Smith, left), Sabrina (Kate Jackson, right), and Jill (Farrah Fawcett) circa 1976. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The show, created by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts and produced by the legendary Aaron Spelling, was a bona fide cultural phenomenon. It ran for five seasons from 1976 to 1981.

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Long History of Reboots

Sony brought the Angels back to life in 2000 with an action-packed reboot starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu. Directed by McG, the film soared at the box office, raking in over $264M worldwide. It also paved the way for the 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu publicity portrait for the film ‘Charlie’s Angels’, 2000. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)



The franchise’s next revival came in 2011 with an ABC series starring Annie Ilonzeh, Minka Kelly, and Rachael Taylor. However, it was canceled after only a few episodes.

Meanwhile, the Angels’ new shepherd, Chiarelli, was a producer who transitioned into screenwriting, penning The Proposal under a pseudonym. The 2009 Disney hit launched his writing career.

His credits include the 2016 thriller Now You See Me 2 and Warner Bros.’s successful adaptation of the bestselling novel Crazy Rich Asians. He also worked on GOAT, a Sony Pictures Animation feature produced by Stephen Curry that was released earlier this year.