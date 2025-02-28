Ice-T’s Wife Coco Models Poolside in Snaps by 8-Year-Old Daughter

Ice-T’s wife, Coco Austin, has recently been turning up the heat on the internet with her swimsuit snaps from a family getaway in Mexico. Now she’s getting bonus points for her 8-year-old daughter doubling as the vacation photographer!

The shots featured the 45-year-old poolside at a swanky Mexican resort. Coco sported a cream colored swimsuit with a green, pink and red floral design. Of course, the swimwear was cut to flaunt her curves like no one’s business.

The top plunged down to Coco’s navel, showing off her impossibly perfect cleavage. Meanwhile, the backside of the swimsuit was so far up her robust derrière, she may have been able to taste it.

Coco wore her blonde locks up, topping off the look with purple shades and matching hoop earrings.

In one slide, Coco and her 8-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole happily spin in the pool while in an embrace.

“Paradise in [a Mexican flag emoji],” Coco captioned the post. The model also gave a hat tip to her pint-sized photographer, Chanel Nicole. Looks like we have a burgeoning photo artist in the Ice-T fam!

“Very pretty bathing suit,” one of Coco’s over three million Instagram followers gushed in the comments to the post. “[Chanel Nicole] did an AMAZING job with ALL THE PICS/VIDEO,” a second fan exclaimed.

Coco Austin’s Swimsuit Flex Follows a Mind Blowing ‘Micro-Thong’ Showcase Fully Endorsed by Ice-T

Of course, the swimsuits snap extravaganza joins some other recent shots featuring Coco’s love for “micro-thongs.”

Previously, she set Instagram ablaze with a sizzling post, rocking a barely-there flame-print bikini that turned up the heat.

“I’m the original micro thong wearer…lol,” she wrote alongside the carousel of sultry shots. “Been doing it ever since the 90’s… nothing’s changed. It’s the only way to tan.”

(Credit: Instagram / coco)

Ice-T and Coco set the internet ablaze once more, sharing pics of the micro thong from a different perspective. In the shots, Coco reclines on a beach chair, confidently showcasing her daring bikini thong look.

“Us right now……While people go back and forth about our parenting…” the couple wrote in the joint post. “It’s so obvious we look like we give F… Have a nice day! #TheIceFamily.”

In one of the photos, Chanel Nicole can be seen watching on, alongside Coco’s bikini-clad figure and Ice-T’s foot in the frame.