Ice-T’s Wife Coco Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Reveals ‘the Only Way to Tan’

Ice-T’s wife, Coco Austin, flaunted her figure on their Mexico getaway, proving she’s the undisputed queen of the micro thong—and she’s not shy about claiming her throne.

Last week, the 45-year-old turned heads on Instagram with a bold new post, showcasing a barely there flame-print bikini. She struck a pose, letting her G-string-clad bodacious buttocks bask in the spotlight as she soaked up the tropical sun with style.

Perhaps sensing that other ladies boasting impressive backsides might steal her look, the reigning monarch of ravishing rumps pointed out she originated “micro-thongs.”

“I’m the original micro thong wearer…lol,” she captioned the series of snaps. “Been doing it ever since the 90’s…nothings changed. It’s the only way to tan,” Coco added.

Coco also hinted that even more provocative images could be found on her OnlyFans account, where subscribers gain access to exclusive content for $19.99 per month. Even the Queen of the Game of Thongs has a side hustle.

Then Ice-T, 67, and Coco turned up the heat again, sharing more snaps from a different angle as Coco lounged on a beach chair, showing off her bold bikini thong look.

“Us right now……While people go back and forth about our parenting…” the married duo penned in the joint post. “It’s so obvious we look like we give F… Have a nice day! #TheIceFamily,” they added.

Along with Coco’s exposed rump and (presumably) Ice-T’s foot, their daughter, eight-year-old Chanel Nicole, can also be seen looking on in one of the snaps.

Fans React to Ice-T’s Wife Coco’s Micro-Thong Moment

Unsurprisingly, Coco and Ice-T’s millions of Instagram followers flooded the comments to their provocative posts. Some onlookers questioned Coco’s impressive proportions, while others seemed to think wearing the beachwear in front of their daughter was a no-no.

“How you’re not embarrassed and find this acceptable for your daughter to see is incomprehensible,” one outraged onlooker wrote.

However, other fans were quick to stick up for Coco.

“I dunno how anyone can hate on her. I’ve met her a few times, and she’s the most loving, sweetest human ever,” one defensive fan insisted.

Meanwhile, other fans supported the veteran rapper-turned-actor and his model wife’s parenting style.

“If it matters, I think you all are doing great. Chanel is happy, Coco is happy, Ice is happy- what more do you need?” one onlooker reasoned.