Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Poses in Patriotic Swim Outfit

Coco Austin commemorated America’s 250th birthday with a look that leaves very little to the imagination.

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The actress/model who refers to herself as husband Ice-T’s “better half” shared bikini pictures on Instagram to celebrate the Fourth of July, a yearly tradition.

In the pictures, she layered two patriotic string bikinis — one with stars and one with stripes to get the full American flag look.

“My annual 4th of July Bikini pics!! 🇺🇸 – Stay tuned for my traditional squat pose,” she wrote. The first set of pictures featured Austin from the front as she posed, wearing sky high heels.

Husband Ice-T was the first to comment, leaving a series of emojis. “💥💥💥💥💥💥”

Rapper Latto also commented, writing “Yeahhhh cocoooo 😍”

“Thank you for your SERVE-ice 🫡,” another comment reads.

A fanpage for Austin couldn’t contain their excitement. “Damn 🔥🔥. Yeah I knew it would be amazing 😍😍😍. The baddest 🥵🥵,” they wrote.

The next day, Austin shared another series of pictures, this time from the back so her followers could take a look at her curves.

“4th of July weekend 🇺🇸,” she wrote. “You know me? Gotta send out those back shots! And of course since I’m the original “Squat Pose” Queen I gotta have them in the mix too! Lol.”

“Hope you’re having fun with family and friends. Life is too short, live how you want to live,” the 47-year-old mom added.

“😲 that’s my friend’s wife, I shouldn’t be staring too long at these,” comedian Arsenio Hall commented.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Ice-T added.

“Coco chill I just opened the app!!!!!” a fan wrote.

“I just dropped my phone in the street hahahahahhaha❤️❤️❤️❤️,” another fan commented.

Later in the day, Coco Austin traded in her bikini for a red, white and blue shirt and capri jeans to pose in a series of family pictures she posted. Ice-T and the couple’s daughter Chanel joined in on the fun.

“Nothing like spending time with family and some street fireworks 🎆 Had a great 4th of July,” she wrote.