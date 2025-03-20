Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin ‘Feeling Great at 46’ in Low-Cut Selfie

Ice-T’s fashionista bride, Coco Austin, is proving that confidence never goes out of style no matter your age as she flaunted her curves in her glamorous closet.

Austin brought the St. Patrick’s Day spirit to Instagram recently while noting her birthday with a cheeky pair of snaps that had her followers feeling lucky—and maybe a bit hot under the collar.

The birthday girl turned up the glam in her lavish closet, complete with a chandelier that could rival the fanciest ballrooms. Rocking an emerald green blouse with a daring neckline, she let her confidence (and assets) do all the talking. Her blonde hair cascaded effortlessly, framing her look with just the right touch of drama. With juicy red lips, piercing green eyes, and a cheeky smirk, she effortlessly commanded attention.

Topping it all off? A four-leaf clover pendant that sat perfectly, making it clear she was feeling lucky—and looking fabulous.

“Feeling great at 46!! I knew I was born on the luckiest day of the year, Saint Patrick’s Day, for a reason,” Austin began in her caption to the post.

“That day has always matched my personality and energy,’ she continued. “So many people around the world are partying [and] celebrating the holiday. It’s so much fun! “

The model and avid thong-wearer then shared a quick memory of Saint Patty’s Day birthdays past.

“My mom used to call me her little leprechaun ’cause I’m a little person with green eyes. Funny,” Austin recalled.

She also offered the origin of the sizzling closet pics.

“I got dressed up to go to a nice dinner with Ice and [daughter] Chanel and took these pics on the way out,” she explained.

Coco Austin Offers Up More Saint Patrick’s Day Birthday Hijinks

Of course, Coco Austin’s legion of over three million followers flooded the comments to her birthday post.

“Happy belated birthday, Coco! So cool u were born on St Patrick’s Day! You look amazing,” one onlooker wrote. “Looking more beautiful every day, Coco,” a second fan offered.

However, the birthday hijinks didn’t end there. Austin also shared a video of her hubby and eight-year-old daughter surprising her with a cute heart shaped birthday cake.

“Ice and Chanel surprised me with a cake on my birthday, which was on St Patrick’s Day! It came when I wasn’t expecting it. How cool! Thanks to my loves! I felt very special,’ Austin captioned the fun footage.