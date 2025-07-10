Making sure to leave very little to the imagination, Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin wears her tiniest swim outfit yet.

In a recent Instagram post, the TV personality stunned in a patriotic bikini with red heels and a blue scarf while celebrating the Fourth of July poolside. “By popular request, my traditional 4th of July bikini pics,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

She also made another post showing how her swimwear looks in the back. “Couldn’t post a bikini pic without having requests to post the booty,” she wrote in that post.

Coco Austin further revealed that there were more photos of her swim outfit on her OnlyFans account.

Among those who commented on the posts was none other than Flavor Flav. “Love you, CoCo, all the way out here in Finaldn on tour with Guns N’ Roses,” he wrote in his comment. He then posted some heart, flame, and handclapping emojis.

Coco Austin Recently Opened Up About She and Ice-T Getting Married ‘Pretty Fast’

In a recent blog post, Coco Austin opened up about how she and Ice-T got married “pretty fast,” causing both of them to keep the nuptials a secret.

“We got married pretty fast,” she explained, per PEOPLE. “He became my best friend, and this instantly was someone I didn’t want to live without. We just knew we wanted to be together, we were like yin and yang, like peanut butter and jelly. LOL.”

She then wrote, “We didn’t tell no body [sic], no family, no friends, we just kept it between us, we didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, so we just kept it to ourselves.”

“I will never forget looking at him face to face, just me and him,” Austin continued. “No one else in the room but a priest and a pianist. He got choked up while he spoke, which made me get choked up.”

She called the experience the “most romantic, beautiful moment ever. “

The couple first met in 2001 on the set of a music video. Although they got married in Las Vegas a few months later, Coco Austin and Ice-T weren’t legally married until 2006. They had another Las Vegas wedding, but this time they had a marriage license in hand.