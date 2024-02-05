Ice T Weighs in on Killer Mike’s Grammy Arrest: ‘Cold Blooded’

Not long after Killer Mike was arrested after accepting three awards at the 2024 Grammys, Ice T took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts about the situation.

The rapper was seen being escorted out of Crypto.com stadium by authorities in handcuffs moments after walking off stage with his three awards. It is now being reported that he was placed in police custody due to a physical altercation with a security guard before the big event. Law enforcement sources confirmed the information to TMZ.

Although he was not placed under arrest, TMZ reported that Killer Mike is currently being investigated. If charges are filed, they would notably be a misdemeanor.

After seeing the situation unfold in videos posted on X, Ice T spoke out in support of Killer Mike. “Homie just won 3 Grammys,” Ice T declared. “LAPD are Cold Blooded… They could have at least waited till he got outside or at his hotel. Word is it’s a misdemeanor… This is that EXTRA BS.. smh.”

Homie just won 3 Grammys.. LAPD are Cold Blooded… They could have at least waited till he got outside or at his hotel. Word is it’s a misdemeanor.. This is that EXTRA BS.. smh https://t.co/Dph6SSaAk1 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 5, 2024

The Law & Order: SVU star’s followers quickly responded to the post. “LAPD just proved an excellent example of institutional racism!” one follower wrote. “Utterly ridiculous they couldn’t have waited until after the Grammys was completely over. Made a spectacle for nothing.”

Another follower was more optimistic when it came to the situation. “Any exposure is good exposure. Album clicks just went through the roof.”

Before being escorted out of the event, Killer Mike won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Scientists & Engineers, Best Rap Album for Michael.

Ice-T’s Support Comes Just After Killer Mike Gave Uplifting Acceptance Speech

Ice-T’s comments about the incident come just after Killer Mike gave an incredibly uplifting acceptance speech.

While accepting his awards, Killer Mike stated, “Keep running your race. If you think you think you can jump 20 feet, jump 40. It is our responsibility to be grand at everything. … The only thing that limits you is you. The only thing that limits your age is not being truthful about your age.”

Killer Mike also said he didn’t expect to ever hit this level of stardom. “At 20, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer [and] at 48, I stand here a man of sympathy and empathy for the things I’ve done.”

Before winning three 2024 Grammys, Killer Mike’s last Grammy win was in 2003. He has been nominated for five Grammy awards during his long-running career.