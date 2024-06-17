Ian McKellen Rushed to Hospital After Falling Off Stage During Performance

Ian McKellen has been rushed to the hospital after falling off of a stage during a performance. McKellen, 85, fell off the stage during a performance of Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theater in London.

As of now, there is no update on whether or not McKellen sustained any injuries during his fall. After his fall, the show was canceled and the audience was removed from the theater. They were informed that the evening’s show would not resume.

One member of the audience spoke to the BBC about what they saw. They described the incident as “very shocking.”

“I really hope that he is going to be alright. As far as I saw, he was conscious because he was asking for assistance.”

McKellen has quite the filmography. He appeared as Gandalf in the The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. He also starred as Magneto in the X-Men films. Other credits include Beauty and the Beast, The Da Vinci Code, and Mr Holmes.

Five years ago, McKellen was forced to cancel a King Lear showing at London’s Duke of York theatre after sustaining a leg injury. He was injured while running to catch a train.

This is a developing story.