Death

‘I Kissed a Girl’ Singer Jill Sobule Dies in House Fire at 66

CultureCelebs
By Craig Garrett
May 3, 2025 | 2:16 p.m. CDT
Photo by Bei/Shutterstock

Jill Sobule, the trailblazing singer-songwriter best known for her 1995 hit “I Kissed a Girl,” was tragically killed in a house fire Thursday in Woodbury, Minnesota.

Her representative confirmed the news of her passing to Variety. She was 66 years old.

“Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture,” John Porter, her manager, said in a statement to the outlet. “I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client and a friend today.”

Porter added, “I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others.” 

Over her three-decade-long career, Sobule has released 12 albums exploring profound and complex themes, including the death penalty, eating disorders, reproductive rights, and LGBTQ+ issues.

Her debut album, Things Here Are Different, came out in 1990, per the Associated Press. Five years later, she gained widespread recognition with two hit singles: “Supermodel,” featured in the iconic film Clueless, and “I Kissed A Girl,” which, despite being banned by several southern radio stations, climbed into the Billboard Top 20.

Her songwriting offered a unique LGBTQ+ perspective on the coming-of-age story. It was rare among artists of her time to address these themes with similar openness.

Sobule’s autobiographical musical, F– 7th Grade, which earned a Drama Desk nomination, has enjoyed four theatrical runs over the past three years. The production explores the intense challenges of adolescence, providing a thoughtful look at those important formative years.

Sobule was set to perform in Denver on Friday night. Instead, her friend Ron Bostwick from 105.5 The Colorado Sound hosted an intimate gathering at the performance space. Attendees were invited to “share a story or song,” according to her publicist.

Jill Sobule Was a Prolific Touring Artist

Born on January 16, 1959, in Denver, Colorado, she has often described herself as a shy child who enjoyed observing more than participating.

Known for her extensive touring schedule, Sobule performed dozens of shows each year. She brought a raw and authentic energy to her live performances. Sobule described these shows as deeply vulnerable experiences, often foregoing a set list and improvising as she went.

She has shared the stage with legendary artists like Neil Young, Billy Bragg, and Cyndi Lauper. Sobule also had the honor of inducting Neil Diamond into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2019, she made a memorable appearance on The Simpsons, performing a song as herself.

She is survived by her brother, James Sobule, his wife, Mary Ellen, as well as her nephews and cousins.